WAXHAW, N.C. — Birthdays, anniversaries, or just because. Luke Caruana is a Cuthbertson High School 11th grader, bringing the joy of music to neighbor's front doors.

Caruana usually comes and plays his saxophone for a few bucks but decided he wanted to perform for free for frontline workers.

"I really had an appreciation for all the doctors and nurses on the frontlines taking care of a ton of patients," said Caruana. "So, I thought, 'What can I do?'"

One recent serenade brought him to the home of Britteny Johnson.

She's a patient services supervisor at a local hospital and asked Luke to help celebrate a special birthday.

"I was honestly taken aback because he is so talented," said Johnson. "He's awesome, and my wife -- she was crying... it was so sweet."

Caruana played "Happy Birthday" and "Isn't She Lovely?" safely and socially distant from Johnson's front yard.

Johnson says the COVID-19 pandemic has been an added weight on her shoulders, but she says Luke's simple act gave her and her family a few moments of relief, and more importantly -- hope.

"He put his energy, his love, his time into that short amount of time," said Johnson. "People are starting to understand that doing for others is the best way to live."

Luke travels around Waxhaw and the surrounding neighborhoods. You can find him by searching for "sax-o-gram" on Facebook's marketplace feature.

"It's really nerve-wracking, actually, because I worry about messing up," said Caruana. "But once you start playing, you see them smile or start tearing up immediately, and it's really nice."

Sax-o-gram Thank You/ Happy Birthday/ Mother's Day/ Anniversary It has been very difficult to celebrate this year. My son is offering to do a "Sax-o-gram" and will play at a safe distance from the recipient outside of their home. He will do it for free for anyone...

