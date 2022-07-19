'Heroes' can get free wedding gowns thanks to Brides Across America

Brides Across America will be premiering one-of-a-kind events devoted to matching brides with their dream dresses at zero cost.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This summer, Brides Across America is spreading gratitude, joy, and appreciation to military, first responders, and COVID-19 health care workers in the form of wedding gowns.

According to a news release, across all stores, Brides Across America will be premiering one-of-a-kind events devoted to matching brides with their dream dresses at zero cost.

The events will begin on June 26 and continue through the end of August in stores located throughout the country.

“This is a time to be grateful and spread deserving thanks to those that have given their selfless acts of service to our country," Heidi Janson, founder of Brides Across America said.

How to Qualify and Register for an Operation Wedding Gown Event:

For more information on how to qualify, to locate a salon near you, or to register for an event, go to www.bridesacrossamerica.com.

Brides must present proof of occupation on the day of the event.

MORE ON WCNC





FREE PODCASTS

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts