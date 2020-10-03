EAST LANSING, Mich. — A very special kindergartner from West Michigan got to celebrate Michigan State University Big Ten win in a very special way.

Michael Orlando Clark Jr. was invited to the locker rooms to meet Spartan players after their Big Ten Championship win over Ohio State Sunday.

If Michael's name sounds familiar to you -- it's because he's the same 5-year-old boy who invited his entire class to his adoption hearing back in December 2019. His sweet story made headlines all over the world and warmed the hearts of millions of people.

According to Michigan State Basketball, the team invited Michael and his family to celebrate their win. The team's official Twitter shared photos of Michael's time at the Breslin Center -- and they're pretty darn cute.

By the looks of it, Michael got his MSU jersey signed and, he and his dad got a picture with Spartan head coach Tom Izzo.

*cue the tears*

