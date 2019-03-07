PITTSBURGH — Over his 40-year career, Dr. Carey Andrew-Jaja has delivered 8,000 babies and received the special nickname of "The Singing Doctor." That's because he sang to every single one of the babies he delivered — and then some. Dr. Andrew-Jaja, who worked at UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital in Pittsburgh, loves to sing "Happy Birthday" and Louis Armstrong's hit, "What A Wonderful World," to the newborns.

He explained his song choice in a video for UPMC. "To me, it's a wonderful thing in my hand, the miracle of life," he said. "And the rest of is that it's a beautiful world we live in. We forget about all the crisis going on everywhere for a moment when you see that miracle of life in front of you."

The OB/GYN said he took up singing to the babies when he was just starting his career. "I like to sing. But this particular part of singing to babies started when I was a resident," Dr. Andrew-Jaja said in the video.

Dr. Andrew-Jaya said that the last baby he sang to was just as important as his first. "Each of them is an individual. You know, I've delivered thousands and thousands of babies," he said in the UPMC video. "When I'm singing to those babies, I think I'm singing to a future important person. That's the credit I give to all of them."

While he's officially retired from both delivering babies and visiting patients, Dr. Andrew-Jaja's legacy as "The Singing Doctor" will continue in Pittsburgh. Councilman Corey O'Connor declared May 16 "Dr. Carey Andrew-Jaja Day" this year.