BOISE -- When you see your mail carrier this week- you might do a double take.

Boise letter carriers are dyeing their hair blue to raise awareness about this year's Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive.

The idea is that their blue 'do will draw questions from the community. The answer? It’s for a good cause!

The new color is thanks to volunteers at The Beardsmith in Garden City.

The hope is that the standout color will draw attention to the food bank's campaign.

"Stamp Out Hunger is super important because it's our nation's largest food drive," said Tori Matthies, Food Sourcing Coordinator at the Idaho Foodbank. "It brings in almost 175,000 pounds of food which is going to feed a lot of families, a lot of children. It also brings in a lot of variety of food."

The food drive is this Saturday, May 12.

If you want to donate - all you have to do is set out the food you want to give away before your mail carrier's normal pick-up time.

