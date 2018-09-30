WILSON, N.C. -- When the Wilson Fire Department isn't busy putting out fires they're putting out dirty diapers!
Related: Oh, Baby! 7 Labor And Delivery Nurses Expecting At The Same Time
That's because, in just a little more than a year, 11 members of the Wilson Fire Rescue Team welcomed new additions to their families.
PHOTOS | Wilson Fire Department Celebrates 11 Babies Born To Firefighters In 1 Year
Two firefighters even had daughters born the exact same day!
Related: Eight Pregnant Nurses: Something Must Be In The Water At Anderson Hospital In Illinois!
WFRS celebrating 11 babies born in 1 year!
The group posted on Facebook with an image of 11 babies held by 11 firefighters.
The firefighters celebrated the births with a recent photo shoot by Casey W. Childers Photography in front of the fire station!
Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter
► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App: Apple Users, Android Users