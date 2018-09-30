WILSON, N.C. -- When the Wilson Fire Department isn't busy putting out fires they're putting out dirty diapers!

That's because, in just a little more than a year, 11 members of the Wilson Fire Rescue Team welcomed new additions to their families.

PHOTOS | Wilson Fire Department Celebrates 11 Babies Born To Firefighters In 1 Year

Two firefighters even had daughters born the exact same day!

The group posted on Facebook with an image of 11 babies held by 11 firefighters.

The firefighters celebrated the births with a recent photo shoot by Casey W. Childers Photography in front of the fire station!

