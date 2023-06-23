Jasmin Cervantes-Garcia is walking and smiling after surviving the crash that took the lives of her parents and grandparents.

Example video title will go here for this video

WIMAUMA, Fla. — One year ago a 12-year-old girl was the lone survivor of a horrific crash that killed her parents and grandparents while vacationing in Mexico.

Since then it's been a long road to recovery for Jasmin Cervantes-Garcia, but the now-teenager can walk and is continuing to improve.

"She is our strength. She was what we needed to continue and push and go move forward and she still is," her aunt Cindy Garcia said.

Garcia sat down with 10 Tampa Bay's Angelina Salcedo exclusively on the one-year anniversary of the crash that killed her sister, brother-in-law and his parents. June 23, 2023, is the family's eighth day of praying and honoring the lives taken.

The family never thought they'd experience a tragedy like this. The truck the five were in was hit head-on by a charter bus. They were headed to a quinceañera while on a trip in Mexico. Jasmin, who was 12 years old at the time, is the only survivor.

"She's a strong little girl. I don't know how she did it, but she did," Garcia said.

"She still has to come and do her purpose, whatever it is. She was the only one that survived. She was very critical. Very critical. We didn't know if she was gonna make it or not."

It's a miracle she survived. Almost 20 days after the crash, Jasmin and Cindy landed in Tampa. They were finally home where she could get the care she needed.

All Children's Hospital in St. Petersburg is where Jasmin started her journey to recovery. The 12-year-old turned 13 in the months she was here. She was finally allowed to go home last October after going through rehabilitation in Jacksonville.

"Today's a year from the anniversary, but she's done so much within that year," Garcia said. "I didn't expect for her to do this well. I knew she was going to do good. I knew she was going to get better, but I never thought that she was going to be this great."

Today, Jasmin is here with her family and friends, walking with a big smile on her face. As they honor and celebrate the lives lost, Cindy says Jasmin doesn't remember the crash, but her resiliency is the reason this family is so strong.

"She kept pushing and she kept pushing and just seeing that makes my heart happy," Garcia said.