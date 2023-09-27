Kitten rescue!! Winston-Salem firefighters rescue kitten from storm drain

So cute!!

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Here's some happiness for your day.

Winston-Salem firefighters rescued a kitten from a storm drain.

Two firefighters and one engineer heroically braved the storm drain in order to bring this little fur-ball to safety.

As the Winston-Salem Fire Department put it, "Oh the smiles!"

We couldn't have said it better ourselves. Check it out here!

