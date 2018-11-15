WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WFMY) -- It was a heartwarming moment captured as a Winston-Salem Police Officer pushed a Navy veteran in a wheelchair all the way down the road to his hotel.

Officer Coppola and Cpl. Veal met David Lane, who’s a Navy Veteran at Chick-fil-A after his electric wheelchair broke down.

The officers knew right away they had to help. The officers pushed the wheelchair all the way down the road to Lane’s hotel. Cpl. Veal escorted them with blue lights to ensure their safety to the hotel.

Way to go Officer Coppola and Cpl. Veal!

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App: Apple Users, Android Users

© 2018 WFMY