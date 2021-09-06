With a treat in hand, fire officials rescue a blind dog from an old home in Salisbury

SALISBURY, N.C. — A blind dog who got stuck under a building in Salisbury, North Carolina, was rescued by the Locke Fire Department.
According to the fire department, the dog named Brandi, somehow got itself stuck underneath an old building on Labor Day morning. Officials said the owners needed fire personnel to help free her.
"After a safe extrication and a nice treat in hand, Brandi was successfully reunited with her loving owners," the fire department wrote on Twitter.
Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.
SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts
All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.