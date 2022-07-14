She gave birth, had emergency surgery, then got married - all in 3 days!

A lot of life-changing things happened to Brittany Jennings in a matter of days at Forsyth Medical Center.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Triad woman delivered a baby, which led to an emergency surgery days later. After surgery, she got married!

Brittany Jennings, 28, delivered her baby seven weeks early at Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center. She gave birth to her beautiful new four-pound, 5.1-ounce baby girl, Faylynn Hope, Friday, July 8.

A few days later, Brittany went to visit her baby in the NICU where she was experiencing chest pains. Doctors rushed Brittany to the cath lab for an emergency procedure.

The sudden scare caused her then fiancé, Clint, to move their wedding date from this fall to that day in the hospital.

Novant team members quickly put together a wedding cake, punch, wedding decorations, and a bouquet of flowers. Additional family members were invited to the hospital as well, including big brother, Grayson.

A volunteer played the dulcimer, a hospital chaplain performed the ceremony and the NICU team helped decorate Faylynn Hope's bed, so she could be the flower girl.