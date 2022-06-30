Catrina Hill, owner of Catrina's Kitchen Southern Spices received the chance to sell her products online and in Walmart stores.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Catrina Hill, owner of Catrina's Kitchen Southern Spices, has the seasoning for success.

Hill started her business after she became sick and had to close her restaurant, "Dinner is Done" in Jeffersontown.

Hill now sells all-purpose seasoned flour, fish and vegetable seasoning, and an all-purpose spice called "A Little Somethin' Somethin'".

"People kept calling me. Even calling me while I was in the hospital. 'Can you make me some of your chicken seasoning so I can fry me some chicken? What is that, that you put in your greens?' She said. "I would laugh and tell them 'It's a little somethin somethin.'"

The Louisville native was one of the many business owners from across the country who applied to pitch their products to Walmart and Sam's Club leaders.

Walmart hosted its 9th Annual Open Call in Bentonville, Arkansas on June 30.

More than 4,500 business owners applied this year, but only 330 got a golden ticket, and Hill was one of them.

"I was so shocked. I was hitting my chest, hitting my chest! I couldn't breathe! I was just shocked, and amazed, and appreciative," she said.

Hill said she prayed to one day see her seasonings and spices in Walmart.

Now with her golden ticket, she will sell her products at Walmart stores and online at Walmart.com

"I'm honored. I feel blessed to be one of the ones chosen to go into Walmart. I mean this is a big thing for me. And I wanted to leave a legacy for my family and this will help me do that," she said.

Hill's products will be online in about two months and in stores in March.

