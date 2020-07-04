MILWAUKEE — Health leaders around the world are still stressing the importance of social distancing to stop the spread of coronavirus. We know it's important, even if that makes us feel a little down sometimes.

However, social distancing isn't stopping one WWII veteran from showing the world his moves -- at a safe distance, of course.

Navy pilot Chuck may be 97-years-old, but in a now-viral video, his smooth moves prove he's still young at heart.

Chuck showed off his moves outside his house in Milwaukee, Wisc., getting down to Justin Timberlake's "Can't Stop the Feeling."

Dubbed the "Quarantine 'Can't Stop the Feeling,' the video posted by Stars and Stripes Honor Flight now has more than 1 million views.

Other related stories:

What other people are reading right now:



FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter