School Resource Officer Eric Brown joined in on some fun during a Tabb High School game.

NORFOLK, Va. — The York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office (YPSO) shared a video Thursday of one of its school resource officers taking up pom-poms to help some cheerleaders out.

According to YPSO Spokesperson Shelley Ward, SRO Eric Brown joined the cheerleading squad of the Tabb High Tigers during a recent football game.

The video shows him trying to follow along with the cheerleaders' movements. It's up to the viewer to decide if he did a good job or not. Ward told 13News Now it was recorded by Emily Smith.

"We would like to thank our FB friend that sent us this video of our SRO helping out the cheerleaders at the football game," the sheriff's office said on social media.

In a Facebook post, the Tabb High School football program thanked Brown for supporting the cheer squad.

