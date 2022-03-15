YouDay: A lesson about old jeans

We all wish we could fit back into our old pair of favorite jeans, but Coach LaMonte says there's more to take away from that.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If it were possible to fit these jeans again I would, but I can't. I have outgrown them.

So many of us are trying to return to the places of our past that we've outgrown. However, you were never created to return to what was familiar; you were created to forge forward.

MORE YOUDAY: The superpower of words

There is so much for you to learn and embrace, things you haven't experienced yet. Why focus on what you know instead of what you could know? Now is the time to fit into where you need to be in life and leave the things you can no longer fit behind.

If you were intended to return to the places of old you would've been created with eyes in the back of your head!