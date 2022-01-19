YouDay: Break through from what's holding you back with a 'mental diet'

Coach LaMonte says in order to break through from whatever has held you back, you must be willing to break out of whatever is tormenting you.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Many people kicked off the new year with a new diet routine. However, did that resolution include taking a mental diet?

There is a breakthrough with your name on it. But to break through from whatever has held you back, you must be willing to break out of whatever is tormenting you.

It is time to take back your mind. Take back your life.

Stop eating the same dish of discouragement filling yourself with the meal of constant pain. It is time to change your mental diet.

Since they say you are what you eat: if you are constantly feasting on past pains, how can you expect to be strengthened? You owe it to yourself, and the world around you, to begin seeing yourself as the stronger you.

From this day forward, commit to yourself to only feast on what can make you better -- not worse.

-Coach LaMonte

