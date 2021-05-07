YouDay: How fighting reflections can impact you

Coach LaMonte shares a story of a dog, a museum, and how reflection can sometimes trip you up.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Once a dog ran into a museum filled with mirrors. The museum was very unique: the walls, ceiling, doors, and floors were made of mirrors. Seeing his reflections, the dog froze in fear in the middle of the hall.

All he saw was a pack of dogs surrounding him from all sides. The dog became aggressive -- the reflections responded the same way. Frightened, the dog barked frantically, the reflections imitated. The dog barked, tossed from one side to another while his reflections did the same.

The next morning, a museum attendant found the dog lifeless. The dog died by fighting with his own reflections.