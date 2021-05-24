YouDay: Listening to the hearts of others

Coach LaMonte says find time to be quiet and attend to the needs of others

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Charles Schultz once said “A wise owl sat on an oak, the more he saw the less he spoke, the less he spoke the more he heard. Why aren’t we like the wise old bird.” Like this owl, there is a time to speak, a time to watch, and a time to simply listen. All relationships need balance.

It is wise to take a break from the busyness of life and simply observe the beauty that others bring into our lives.

Today, take a moment to quiet your mind and hear the hearts of others. We can all learn a lesson from the owl- simply find a resting place and claim a reset for our lives.

So like the owl see more of the people we love, speak less, and you will hear their hearts more. May this increase the love we offer to others.