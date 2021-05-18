YouDay: The impact of a wave

Coach LaMonte says remember you're a part of something bigger than yourself

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A little wave was bobbing along in the ocean. He was enjoying the wind and the fresh air as it traveled–until he noticed that all the other waves in front of him were crashing against the shore.

“Oh My God, this is terrible," the wave thought. “Look what is happening to all the other waves and I'll have the same fate!”

As fear set in, and in a state of panic, another wave came across and asked the little wave, “Why are you distressed?”

The little wave said, “We are all going to crash against the shore and face our end! All of us waves are going to be nothing! Isn’t it terrible?” The second wave answered with a smile, “No, you don’t understand. You’re not just a wave, you are a part of the ocean.”

This is my message to you: There is no need to fear. I know there are times it seems as if you will not make it, and you fear life will knock you down and keep you down.

You are not alone. Life will not take you out. You will win because winning is a part of who you are and what you are. You are a part of something greater. Keep flowing, we need you.