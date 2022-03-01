YouDay: The value of patience

Coach LaMonte says being patient can be difficult, but it's well worth it.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Chinese proverbs states "A little impatience will spoil great plans". You have a dreams and goals, right? But there are moments when is seems nothing is moving according to plan.

This can lead to painful sacrifice, and it's at that moment we sink into the hole of impatience. I know this firsthand. There was a time I almost gave up on YouDay! It seemed the road was so long, and I was losing steam to keep traveling, and impatience became my mindset.

This hurt of potentially not realizing my dream, and the fruit of impatience I found myself eating, was robbing me of my peace. I exchanged impatience for patience and eventually what I desired manifested. Give yourself time and don't grow weary -- it's going to happen.