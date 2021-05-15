YouDay: Walking through the dark nights of life

Coach LaMonte knows navigating dark times is hard. Remember the daylight is soon to come.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Nobody enjoys walking through difficult seasons in life, the seasons when it seems you can’t find your way.

There are times you feel troubled on every side and your heart seems to be broken in a million pieces. I recall the seasons when my mind never seemed to rest and I grieved the trauma of yesterday, while fearing the pain that tomorrow might bring.

As difficult as it is to navigate through seasons like this, it is during these times when life seems to present us with opportunities to change our perspective. Listen: your dark nights are coming to an end. There is a light so powerful that it breaks the power of your darkest night in order to start a brand new day.

So no matter how broken you are, or how lost you may feel. Don’t give up. Don’t quit. The night is almost over and joy will be at your doorstep in the morning. Be encouraged.