CAYCE, S.C. — A little boy living in Cayce is bringing joy to the city's sanitation workers.

Meet Luke! He's a 4-year-old boy diagnosed with Down Syndrome.

"When I got the diagnosis pregnant, it was scary and you just don't know and comprehend it, but then he comes and it's a love like you've just never experienced," Lacey Thompson, Luke's mom said.

For the past two years, Luke has had a very special bond with City of Cayce sanitation employees, but only recently was it caught on camera for everyone to see.

His caretaker, Katy Tevepaugh says every Tuesday and Friday, Luke waits for the truck to roll down his street for pickups so that he can give a big wave and hello to everyone working.

"There's like three or four trucks that come each route for recycling, garbage and yard debris and it just makes his day," Tevepaugh said.

His mother Lacey explains not only is this a genuine relationship for Luke, but it also helps his development.

She explains in Luke's therapy classes, he works on identifying noises with certain objects, like a truck. Not to mention, these city employees like Nathaniel McLemore absolutely love visiting Luke!

"It's just throughout the day, I'm just filled with joy. It makes you want to take more pride in what you're doing," McLemore said.