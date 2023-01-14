Good Samaritans help clear roads for families, emergency crews after Georgia's storms

Three young men in Jackson, Georgia helped clear the way so families could get to their loved ones.

JACKSON, Ga. — Nicolette Agan was on the phone with her mother Thursday – when severe weather hit Jackson, Georgia.

"I said, 'you guys gotta find cover.' I just happen to look it up and it was right over her house," Agan said.

Agan's mother lives along Lake Jackson. They were under a tornado warning. She said her mother told her she heard trees snapping – when the phones went out.

"My first instinct was, 'I gotta get to her,'" she said.

For several hours, trees blocked the road and she was unable to get through.

"I was three miles away and could not get to her," Agan said. "And that's where these boys come in... they were directing traffic to several drivers and a fire truck."

Agan said she saw three young men cutting the trees up to clear the roads so residents and emergency crews could get to their destinations.

"They just wanted to help," she said. "They were so humble about it, I just thought it was the sweetest thing."

After five hours, Agan made it to check on her mother thanks to their help. She said two giant pine trees fell on both sides of her mother's home. But, Agan said her mother is OK.