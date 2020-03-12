Quinton at Brenner Children’s Hospital is doing his part to share a little love and joy this holiday season. Caitlyn Smith shared the adorable photo on social media.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — It’s not everyday you get to express just how thankful you are for the things you have and the gift of life, especially during a pandemic.

However, for young patients like Quinton, he’s forever grateful!

Caitlyn Smith with Brenner Children’s Hospital shared a heartwarming photo of Quinton to her Facebook page writing what he’s thankful for this holiday season with the help of an employee at Brenner’s.

Quinton could be seen writing on a whiteboard that displayed a list full of people thankful for their family members, friends and loved ones.

“So thankful for these little people,” Smith said on Facebook.

