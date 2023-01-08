Riley Cottongim was given a special greeting by some of his father's colleagues.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It was a very special first day of school at one local elementary.

Officers from Louisville Metro Police’s First Division line the entrance to welcome students including Riley, who had his first day of kindergarten.

Riley’s father, Officer Zach Cottongim, was killed in the line of duty in a crash on I-64 in December 2021.

“Riley has a great support system in place, and we hope he has a great day today,” LMPD said on a Facebook post.

