Heat can impact your motivation, but how?

Blanca Cobb joins us to talk about how heat can zap your energy and how you can combat it.

With summer temperatures in the 80s and 90s, many people will find shade and stay indoors to stay cool. What's interesting is that some people tend to lose motivation when it's hot.

There are physiological reasons why the heat drains your energy. When you're hot, your body sweats to cool off, and you lose water. If you aren't drinking fluids to replenish the water that your body loses, then you can become dehydrated. Dehydration can cause you to feel zapped. Additionally, your body is trying to regulate your body temperature. And finding this balance takes energy, which makes you feel tired. When it's hotter, your body uses more oxygen to cool you down, which means there's less oxygen available for your muscles, leading to feeling tired and lacking energy.

Stay hydrated to help combat heat fatigue because dehydration can lead to feeling zapped and unmotivated. Make sure to drink plenty of water and fluids throughout the day. Eat fruit like watermelon with water, vitamins, and minerals.

Use the weather as your guide to help you stay motivated in the heat. Do your most demanding tasks or activities that require the most concentration and focus during the coolest times of the day. And schedule plenty of breaks to cool down, rest and drink fluids throughout the day.