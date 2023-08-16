Helping kids deal with social anxiety as they head back to school

Blanca Cobb has a look at how you can make sure your child is comfortable in social situations.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Back-to-school anxiety can run high for some kids for reasons you may not realize. Some kids are nervous to see classmates they may not get along with. You might think a summer break would cool the waters between the kids. However, some kids worry about seeing their classmates because they're unsure what might happen. Or, they're unsure what to say or what their classmate might say. It's the not knowing that can ramp up the anxiety.

There are different ways of handling the situation when they see their classmates. They can say hello and see how their friend reacts. An initial hello can often be awkward but enough to break the ice. If things go well, then no need to address anything. Encourage your kids that it can take a few minutes of awkwardness before things can get back to normal.

It's important that kids maintain open and receptive body language that gives signs of friendliness. Big smiles, eye contact, and head nod show interest. Also, a voice that can be heard. Lifting their chin can help project their voice.