Helping your neighbors while shopping local - 'Givesboro' gives you the chance to do both

By shopping at participating downtown Greensboro businesses, you can support the Interactive Resource Center.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — We’ve said it time and time again: The Triad is full of generous people - looking for ways to help their neighbors. Small businesses are hurting this year because of the pandemic - and more people are seeking help from the Interactive Resource Center because of the state of the economy.

That’s why the Givesboro campaign is more important this year than ever before.

When you shop at certain downtown Greensboro businesses you'll give back to the IRC.

"This is a particularly difficult year has been for everyone not just us but particularly for people experiencing homelessness who have been already been already dealing with difficult situations in their life and the impact of COVID-19 just made hard things more difficult," Kerry Nance the Grants and Volunteer Coordinator at the IRC said.

Nance said this year they opened up an emergency shelter for people who became homeless because of the pandemic. At one point they were paying for hotel rooms and providing health checks for 150 people. Although she said Givesboro is more about community supporting each other, the money it raises does a lot of good.

"Especially in the middle of this year we saw donations kind of start to go down a little bit, which we understood people were strapped a little bit harder than normal, and we had to have our yearly fundraiser, we only have two fundraisers, and we had to have it virtually this year but we were surprised people showed up to support us in the community has continue to support us," Nance said.

Of course, Givesboro gives you the added benefit of shopping local.

Here is list of participating businesses this year:

- Vintage to Vogue Boutique - 10% off

- Gate City Candy Company - 10% off

- Moore Music Company - 10% off

- ReAligned - 10% off

- White And Wood - 20% off food

- Vivid Interiors - 10% off

- Just Be - 10% off

- Stolen Skateshop - 10% off

- Crooked Tail Cat Cafe - 10% off

- Terra Blue- 10% purchases over $25

- Crafted - the Art of the Taco - 10% 0ff food

- Bonchon- 10% off

- Mellow Mushroom - 10% off

- Baked GSO - 10% off

- Deep Roots Market- Round-up Program going to the IRC

Discount Cards can be purchased at:

- Vintage to Vogue Boutique

- Gate City Candy Company

- Vivid Interior