For weeks now small businesses have suffered at the hands of COVID-19. Many had to close their doors and most had to change their business model to keep money coming in. It's why a small business owner in Lexington started a fundraising campaign to help his colleagues and his own business.

Adam Plyler of Davidson County Screen Printing brought the "Here For Good" campaign to the barbecue capital. He's making and selling T-shirt to support locally-owned companies.

"The city of Lexington is built on the local economy. Industry has come and gone through the years in Lexington, as I’m sure people are aware, but it’s very much a local community as far as how the economy works," he said. "The same people you see out during the day shopping are the same people patronizing restaurants at night."

The shirts are $20 and each purchase gives $10 to two businesses. You can select which companies you'd like to support when you buy the shirt online.

"Initially I was thinking, '$10 that might help,' but restaurants especially they’ve reached out and they’ve been so grateful because it buys a pack of bacon or a couple dozen bagels for them to help keep things going," Plyler said. "We even had a business that’s shut down completely and their proceeds are going to help their family through this."

Twenty-three businesses are now part of the campaign but Plyler is looking to help more and even branch out to other communities. You can get in touch with him via email at aplylernc@gmail.com.

You can purchase a shirt here: https://here-for-good-lexington.myshopify.com/collections/all?fbclid=IwAR3zrQrA-dib-5Bb_TObYmQgPFaKeDCQ2n8UDRZ_9PoWlkviagQaJSKB2p4