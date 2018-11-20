HIGH POINT, N.C. -- Volunteers packed thousands of boxes of food in High Point tonight for a big giveaway tomorrow.
Williams Memorial CME Church stockpiled enough food donations to feed families in need. Church leaders say they have enough to feed 10,000 people.
PHOTOS: Church Packs Thanksgiving Meals to Feed 10,000
"It is an incredible number," said Senior Pastor Robert Williams. "And therefore it takes a lot of faith, the belief that we can do it, trust in God that He will provide, and having people who have a heart and want to give."
The church will distribute the meals starting tomorrow at 10 a.m.
The church is located at 3400 Triangle Lake Road in High Point.
It's first come, first served.
Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter
► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App: Apple Users, Android Users