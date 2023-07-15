Family says High Point teen is related to her shooter; police say the gun was accidentally fired

A High Point family is coming together to mourn the loss of one of their own. Police say a teen was shot and killed by another teen who unintentionally fired.

Example video title will go here for this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. — One Triad family is coming together Saturday, mourning the loss of a teenager, who the family says was shot by a relative.

Tiffany Harris is forced to lean on family because her first born is no longer with her. She and her brother, Charles Harris, are grieving as they head to the airport to pick up family also mourning this loss.

"It's been hard, but you know. We're doing what we can do to try to cope with the situation," said Charles Harris.

Tiffany Harris is devastated after her 14-year-old daughter, Kiasia Iyonna Birchett was shot and killed Friday night.

The heartbroken mother covered her face as she spoke.

"I'm nothing without my kids, at all, and I don't know how I'll go on with my life without her," Harris exclaimed.

Harris said Birchett were spending the night with a family member Friday night when the shooting happened.

"She was so excited, like she was waiting for this day. They were supposed to be going to Carowinds," said Harris.

High Point police said the shooting happened on the Northwest side of the city.

Detectives determined a 16-year-old accidently fired the gun.

Harris said the 16-year-old and Birchett are related.

"I moved from Jersey to give her a better life and to get her away from the violence, the guns, give her a better life, I did everything, and I feel like I failed my child," explained Harris.

Now all the family has to look back on are pictures and videos of the bubbly teenager who loved to dance and sing.

"She thinks everything is funny, it could be the silliest thing, she's funny, the littlest thing, she thinks it's so funny. She would be cracking up laughing," recalled Harris.

The 16-year-old girl is at the Guilford County Juvenile Detention Center under a secured custody order for manslaughter, police say.