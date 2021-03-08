A High Point community teaches kid of all ages life skills to better prepare them for life and keep them away from a life of crime and violence

HIGH POINT, N.C. — You at home like many other members of our community have been alarmed by the recent spike in gun violence here in the Triad.

How do you stop gun violence and crime? The question has many answers, including what is happening in High Point.

This week the Burns Hill neighborhood association and the City of High Point have put together a youth summit to stop the violence.

The goal, to let our youth know they can be the change we need in our community.

We went out to Nathanel S. Morehead Recreation Center in High Point to speak with organizers and students about today's message.

Jerry Mingo has been the Association's President for close to 15 years now. He is optimistic that this program will continue to lead our youth down the right path.

"As a matter of fact we had one student, one young lady, she was here at the last summit. And she didn't know what she wanted to do, and she said as a result of coming to the summit, she decided to go into criminal justice, and she's at UNC Charlotte right now."

Ty Hines-Wilson is one of the teens involved in this week's summit.

He like many of the other enrolled kids has personally been affected by gun violence. But he knows that doesn't define who he is or how he can impact his community.

"I want to see kids able to go outside without fearing for their life. I want to see adults be able to let their kids go anywhere without ending up missing or dead."