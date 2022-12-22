Meeting your partner's family during the holidays

Meeting your new romantic partner's family can be daunting, but there are some ways to make the introduction easier.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Meeting your romantic partner's family is nerve-wracking. If you're meeting them during the holidays, then that can add an extra level of stress.

When you meet your significant other's family during the holidays, there's additional stress because you'll probably be meeting more people. And families have their own dynamics and traditions, and you might not be sure how to fit in.

To reduce your nervousness before meeting their family, you can ask your partner to tell you about each family member you'll be meeting and their family holiday traditions. This is a situation about the more you know, the calmer you'll be. Knowing a little about each family member will help you think of commonalities and ideas about what to talk about. And knowing traditions helps you know how you can blend in and what to avoid.

If you're feeling nervous when meeting your partner's family, do things that take your mind off your anxiety. If you're in a conversation, ask questions about the other person because your focus will be on them. Keeping yourself busy is another way to calm your nerves. Help set the table, clear off the table, or wash dishes. An additional benefit of helping is that it gives you a break from talking, particularly if you feel like you’ve run out of things to talk about.

