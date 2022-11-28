Holiday Season Stress: Tips to help you enjoy the holidays

Between family and shopping for gifts, the holiday season can be stressful.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The holiday season is ramping up now that we’re days away from December. Many people are busy decorating their Christmas trees and homes and figuring out what Christmas gifts to buy. The thing about the holidays is they’re a wonderful time of the year, but also stressful.

Family, expectations, and lack of time and money are major reasons why people tend to be stressed during the holidays. Fractured relationships can make people feel anxious about visiting family. Feeling like you don’t have enough time to get everything done before the holidays causes stress. And also, feeling like you don’t have enough money to buy gifts is an additional stress.

To enjoy the holiday even when stressed, focus on the meaning of the holidays, which for most people is love, family, and faith if you believe. Gifts are a part of the holiday but shouldn’t be the focus. Also, having your home completely decked out in holiday lights and decorations is nice but not a necessity. I think that’s what it boils down to, is whatever you’re stressing about really that important to have a great holiday.

Here are a few tips to limit your stress. When it comes to enjoying the holidays, do what you can do and let go of the rest. Your family should care more about spending time together than the amount of money spent on gifts and the number of gifts received. Take of yourself. This means your emotional health. Find ways to relax, get enough sleep, and stay hydrated. Listen to music that makes you happy. Focus on gratitude. If you can’t find anything to be grateful for, then think about what it would mean to you if you didn’t have the things that you have, such as your health, family, home, job, and children. You get my point. If you think about how your life would be different if you didn’t have things important to you, then you tend to be grateful for what you currently have.