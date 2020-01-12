How to cope with stress instead of reaching for alcohol

During the holidays between celebrations or pandemic stress, more people may be reaching for a drink in the month of December.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The holidays are a wonderful time of the year and can also be very stressful. With the holiday blues, Seasonal Affective Disorder, instability brought about by the pandemic, many people are under considerable stress.

And some will turn to alcohol as a way to cope. December is Drunk and Drugged Driving Prevention Month, a time when law enforcement focuses on keeping drivers safe on the roadways.

Some people will drink because alcohol’s effect is relaxing. It calms your nerves. It’s actually a depressant.

So, an occasional drink is fine. The problem is if you turn to alcohol when you’re stressed then you’re not dealing with the stress itself. You’re not dealing with the problems.

The problem you have before you start drinking will still be there when you stop drinking. What is alcohol really fixing? Your mood temporarily, perhaps.

So, the more you’re stressed, the more likely you’ll turn to a drink and you increase your risk of becoming alcohol dependent.

You can manage your stress through stress prevention. Figure out what your stressors are. When you figure it out then you can manage better because you’re being proactive.

Try not to let the stress pile up. To cope with stress than exercise. Breathe when you feel yourself getting worked up. Rest. Sleep. Listen to music. Read a book. Meditate. Yoga. Talk to a friend.

If you are dealing with alcohol addiction and want to get help, there are plenty of resources available. Click here for some.