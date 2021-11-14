Keeping your cool during holiday travel

Traveling during the holidays can be stressful. Body language expert, Blanca Cobb has some tips on how to keep your cool.

AAA anticipates that more than 53.4 million people will travel between Nov 24-28 for Thanksgiving. An influx of more air travelers during a pandemic might pose a few travel challenges.

The middle seat isn’t the popular choice for travelers because you feel squeezed in. Let’s talk about the never-ending problem of who gets the armrests and how to do it. The inside armrests

should be given to the person who’s sitting in the middle seat. The people in the aisle seat and window seat have an outside armrest to use. Once you get to the middle seat, you want to pop your elbows to claim the space. If you’re on the aisle or window seats and must-have part of the inner armrest, then make sure you use the middle seat occupier’s area.

If you want a quiet flight and minimize any chatter from your neighbor, then prevention is the way to go. This means you can use your clothing, accessories, and body language to let your neighbor know that you don’t want to talk. You might wear a hoodie and pull the hoodie on your head. Or, you can wear a ball cap and pull it down over your eyes. You can wear AirPods or headphones. Have a book in hand or look at your mobile phone. About your body language, don’t turn towards them. Keep your body facing straight or turn slightly in the opposite direction. And pull back slightly away from them. All of these nonverbal signs indicate that you don’t want to talk.

We’ve seen plenty of videos where a passenger gets irritated or angry. If you notice someone getting angry, don’t tell them to calm down. Particularly, don’t motion with your palms down as it doesn’t calm. It enflames. If you notice that someone is getting angry, then make sure to monitor your tone of voice to reflect calmness before you say anything. And you want to acknowledge that they’re irritated or angry. Validating how someone feels goes a long way in calming them down.