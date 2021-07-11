Navigating dinner table conversations during the holidays

Body language, Blanca Cobb talks about possible tensions between family members during the holidays.

The holidays are coming. As many of us are excited to see family over Thanksgiving, tensions between certain family members can be high. Let’s talk about not taking things personally when someone says or does something that you don’t like.

When it comes to family, you often have a quick fuse because of unresolved issues from the past that resurface and make you more sensitive than you tend to be with other people. And you tend to anticipate problems with specific people, and you’re more attuned to what they say and do. It’s as if you’re expecting them to act up.

When someone says something that you don’t like, then separate yourself from it. See it as their problem, not yours. When you distance yourself from their words and actions, then you’re able to think of other reasons why they behaved the way they did. For example, if your sister tends to ignore you, think of other reasons instead of her being mad at you. Maybe she’s embarrassed about something. Look for alternative explanations for their behavior.

If you try not to take things personally, but the person keeps antagonizing you. You can flip the script by answering them from a place of curiosity. This way, you tend to decrease the likelihood that they’ll get defensive. Saying something like, “I’m getting the impression that …” Or, “Correct me if I’m wrong, …” Make sure that you monitor your tone of voice and body language when you’re talking to the person.