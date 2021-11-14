Navigating family conversations during the holidays

Thanksgiving is approaching and while it can be a great time to see family, sometimes those gatherings can bring up some stress.

Let’s say that you get bored talking to a particular person in your family. What can you do not to seem bored? When you’re either not interested in a conversation or a person, your eyes can glaze over when talking to someone. To appear more curious, then you can actively look at them within an imagined inverted triangle that extends from the outside corner of one eyebrow to the outer corner of the other eyebrow to the tip of their nose. And you can look anywhere within that upside-down triangle. And you want to think of something interesting about the person. Whether it’s their eye color, hair length, something, this helps you focus on the person.

Sometimes someone might step away from the family for a bit. How do you handle that situation? Don’t assume that you know why the person wanted to step away. A great approach is to just check in with the person and see how they’re doing. You might say something like, “It’s nice to step away and get some fresh air.” Saying something neutral like that will generally get someone talking if nothing is bothering them. Watch their body language and listen to their tone of voice for clues.

What about the family member who asks nosy questions like, “Why are you still single?” Or, “Doesn’t seem like you’re going anywhere with that job, huh?” When someone asks you questions that you don’t want to answer in front of the whole family or you don’t want to answer at all, then you turn the question back on them. You can say something like, “Why do you ask?” Or, “Why do you want to know?” These responses make them reflect on the reasons they want to know. Usually, they’ll realize that they’re being nosy and will drop it. Say it in a curious or neutral tone. Be sure to have a pleasant look on your face.