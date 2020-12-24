2020 SANTA TRACKER | Follow Santa’s journey around the world to the Carolinas

WFMY News 2 is tracking Santa as he makes stops from around the world and right here in North Carolina!

GREENSBORO, N.C. — It’s the most magical night of the year! Tonight, on Christmas Eve Santa makes his journey delivering all those toys! Kids -- make sure you go to bed early and leave Santa some cookies and milk!

NORAD has direct communication with the North Pole as it tracks Santa’s every move dashing from one place to the next. Just like the past 65 years, the North American Aerospace Defense Command will track Santa as he makes his way around the world.

Check back here for live updates as Santa makes his rounds! You can click on the videos below to find out where Santa Claus is as he makes his special delivery stops!

Kids can still call NORAD but there are some changes due to the COVID-19 pandemic. There are a number of limited volunteers answering phone lines. So, that means some will get a recording of Santa's location. dial the NORAD Tracks Santa toll-free number, 1-877-Hi-NORAD.

SANTA TRACKER UPDATES

11:56 a.m. - Santa is dashing around the globe! Kids -- you better get the cookies ready because Santa is already in India!