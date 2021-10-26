Christmas shipping deadlines: FedEx, UPS, USPS say these are the last days to send packages

The U.S. Postal Service says Dec. 13-18 is the busiest week for packages during the holidays. You should mail your packages by then to guarantee on-time delivery.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The U.S. Postal Service, UPS and FedEx are letting people know which days they should send out gifts so they arrive in time for Christmas.

If you've already started shopping like experts have suggested, you might be wondering when you should mail your gifts so they arrive on time this holiday season.

The Postal Service says its busiest time of year is two weeks before Christmas, and customer traffic inside post offices typically picks up in early December, with Dec. 13-18 being the busiest mailing, shipping and delivery week of the holiday season.

USPS recommends getting your packages in the mail by Dec. 15 if you're sending them with basic mail. The First-Class deadline is two days later on Dec. 17, and Priority Mail packages must be sent off by Dec. 18.

EARLIER IS CHEAPER

Using the Postal Service as an example, the same package that would cost you $7.95 using basic ground service would set you back at least $26.60 if you sent it express two days before Christmas.

USPS 2021 Christmas shipping deadlines

Dec. 17 : First-class mail service (this includes greeting cards)

: First-class mail service (this includes greeting cards) Dec. 17 : First-class packages (up to 15.99 ounces)

: First-class packages (up to 15.99 ounces) Dec. 18 : Priority Mail service

: Priority Mail service Dec. 23: Priority Mail Express service

Next up is UPS. One of the "big two" shipping companies along with FedEx, UPS is giving customers right up until the last minute, if they're willing to take that risk or pay the premium for expedited shipping.

UPS 2021 Christmas shipping deadlines

Dec. 21 : UPS 3 Day Select

: UPS 3 Day Select Dec. 22 : UPS 2nd Day Air services

: UPS 2nd Day Air services Dec. 23 : UPS Next Day Air services

: UPS Next Day Air services UPS ground shipping: Check the UPS website calculator for recommended shipping dates

Finally, there's FedEx. If you want to use FedEx, you'll need to get your package ready by Dec. 15. Now, they will deliver later than that, but it'll cost you more. Shipping early will save you money.

FedEx 2021 Christmas shipping deadlines

Dec. 9 : FedEx Ground Economy

: FedEx Ground Economy Dec. 15 : FedEx Ground

: FedEx Ground Dec. 15 : FedEx Home Delivery

: FedEx Home Delivery Dec. 21 : Express Saver

: Express Saver Dec. 22 : 2Day & 2Day AM

: 2Day & 2Day AM Dec. 23 : Overnight services

: Overnight services Dec. 24: FedEx Same Day

Remember, the earlier you get things done, the less stress you'll have.

