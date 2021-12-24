2021 SANTA TRACKER | Follow Santa’s sleigh as he dashes around the world, through the USA and Carolinas!

WFMY News 2 is tracking Santa as he makes stops from around the world and right here in North Carolina!

GREENSBORO, N.C. — It’s the most magical night of the year! On Christmas, Eve Santa makes his journey delivering all those toys around the world! Kids, make sure you go to bed early and leave Santa some cookies and milk!

NORAD has direct communication with the North Pole as it tracks Santa’s every move dashing from one place to the next. WFMY News 2 is also tracking Santa as he makes stops around the world and right here in North Carolina!

Check back here for live updates all day and night as Santa makes his rounds! You can click on the videos below to find out where Santa is as he makes his special delivery stops!

You can also call the NORAD Tracks Santa number at 1-877-Hi-NORAD, for more updates.

SANTA TRACKER UPDATES