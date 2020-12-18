Amazon and Kernersville police team up to spread holiday cheer

The Amazon Fulfillment Center in Kernersville donated three pallets of toys for local families this holiday season.

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — Amazon and the Kernersville Police Department teamed up to spread holiday cheer to local families in need.

On Thursday, Dec. 17, the Amazon Fulfillment Center in Kernersville donated three pallets of toys to KPD. Officers then partnered with the Kernersville Christian Ministries Fellowship to distribute the donations. The announcement was made in full press release-style:

"On December 17, 2020, at 9:00 A.M. the Kernersville Police Department responded to our local Amazon Fulfillment Center to receive a large donation. Amazon donated 3 pallets (750 lbs.) filled with various toys to the Police Department. The Kernersville Police Department would like to give a special thank you to Amazon for these generous donations."

Fulfillment Center general manager Brad Stanbery said giving back to Kernersville holds special meaning for him.