AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Trail of Lights is currently a nominee for USA Today's "Best Public Holiday Lights Display."
The Austin Trail of Lights is one of Austin's largest events held yearly. The event brings about 400,000 people together throughout the month of December.
The other displays up against Austin's own event include:
- Balboa Park December Nights - San Diego, California
- Bentleyville "Tour of Lights" - Duluth, Minnesota
- Bright Nights at Forest Park - Springfield, Massachusetts
- Christmas Around the World and Holiday of Light - Chicago, Illinois
- Christmas in Ice - North Pole, Alabama
- Christmas Town USA - Mcadenville, N.C.
- Enchant Christmas - Washington, D.C.
- Festival of Lights - Riverside, California
- Holiday Festival of Lights - Charleston, S.C.
- Holiday Light Show - Coeur D'Alene, Idaho
- Legendary Lights of Clifton Mill - Clifton Mill, Ohio
- The Lights of Christmas Festival - St. Augustine, Florida
- Rhema Christmas Lights Extravaganza - Broken Arrow, Oklahoma
- Shadrack's Christmas Wonderland - Sevierville, Tennessee
- Speedway Christmas - Charlotte, N.C.
- Callea Lumina - Whistler, British Columbia
- Winter Festival of Lights - Wheeling, West Virginia
This year's Austin Trail of Lights will be held from Dec.10 to Dec. 23 nightly. It will be open from 7 p.m. to 10. p.m and will include live music, holiday markets and night photography class, which will be held on Dec. 17.
You can vote online to help Austin land a top 10 spot. Voting ends on Dec 1.
