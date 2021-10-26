Busch Gardens announces return of Christmas Town for 2021

The park will transform into one of the largest Christmas light displays in North America, celebrating the spirit of the season on select dates from Nov. 12-Jan. 2.

Following a pandemic-limited holiday season last year, Busch Gardens Williamsburg announced Tuesday that its Christmas Town event is back for 2021.

The park will transform into one of the largest Christmas light displays in North America, celebrating the spirit of the season on select dates from November 12 through January 2, 2022.

Park-goers will have the chance to gaze at over 10 million lights, ride the Christmas Town Express holiday-themed train ride, visit Santa’s Workshop, and partake in festive food, drinks, and unique holiday shopping.

Busch Gardens also announced that there will be three new heartwarming shows that will "offer a merry surprise for all."

The new shows are:

"Up on the Haustop" is a festive performance in Das Festhaus

"Unto Us" is a "choral celebration of the greatest story ever told." It will be in the open-air Il Teatro di San Marco Theatre

"Celtic Fyre: A Christmas Celebration" returns to be part of Christmas Town for the first time, now with a Christmas twist on a Killarney classic.

Other shows returning this year are "O' Tannenbaum", "Scrooge No More!" "Twas That Night", and "Elmo's Christmas Wish".

Additionally, the Verbolten, Invadr, and Apollo's Chariot roller coasters will be running, as well as Nächt Tower (Mäch Tower modified so it doesn't have that dramatic drop) and Finnegan's Flyer. Busch Gardens said there will also be plenty of other family-friendly rides.