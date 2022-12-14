Buying practical holiday gifts: My 2 Cents

WFMY Anchor Lauren Coleman shares ways to shop for friends and family who are hard to shop for.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — With Christmas less than two weeks away, time is running out to get gifts for friends and family.

I’ve spent the last few weeks asking loved ones what they want for Christmas. Some said clothes, electronics, or even gift cards. But then there are those who are hard to shop for. The ones who won’t tell you what they want.

Each year when I ask some of my family what they want for Christmas, they respond by saying… NOTHING.

BuzzFeed listed 32 practical gifts for people who are really hard to shop for. Here are just a few.

A neck, back, and, shoulder pillow that relieves muscle pain with heat and four different massage settings. This is great for those who work hard throughout the year and need a little bit of self-care.

A six-foot charging cable so they can scroll aimlessly at 100 percent battery. Let’s face it, most of us are glued to our phones. This could be a great gift for anyone who owns a cellular device.

A set of containers. If you know someone who loves to meal prep or stays in the kitchen, this gift may be right up their alley.

Lastly, how about a cold-brew coffee maker? For those who can’t go a day without stopping at their favorite coffee shop for their morning fix, help them save time and money, with a thoughtful gift like this.

Remember, the holidays aren’t about presents, but it is a nice touch if you can surprise the people in your life with something special.