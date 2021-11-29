x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Holidays

Carowinds turns into Winterfest!

Enjoy a taste of all the senses with the sights, smells, and sounds of WinterFest in the Carolinas!
Credit: Carowinds
Carowinds turns into Winterfest!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Grab the family and head out to Carowinds' WinterFest to create lifelong memories!

The holiday event features a sleigh-full of fun things to do for Christmas. It includes live shows, carolers, holiday-themed games and of course sweet treats. You'll also enjoy a dazzling display of holiday lights.  

The event continues through Jan. 9. Tickets prices start at $24.99. Prices may vary. Check the Carowinds website for further details.

Also, check out this list of entertainment, attractions, and food as they turn an amusement park into a stunning showcase of dazzling displays of decorations for the Winterfest event. 

Credit: Carowinds
Carowinds Winterfest Sign


Attractions

Information provided from Carowinds Website

Charlie Brown's Christmas tree lot

  • Charlie Brown's Christmas town is filled with lights, rides, and the Peanuts gang who can't wait to put on a show for you! What's Christmas without Charlie Brown and his iconic Christmas tree? 

Jack Frost's Igloo Village

  • Come chill out in one of Jack Frost's luxury Igloos! Furnished with comfort and warmth, this is the perfect spot to take a break and immerse yourself in the beauty of WinterFest! Each purchased reservation is valid for 4 people.  

Mrs. Claus Kitchen Cookie Decorating 

North Pole Post Office

  • Pens, crayons, and paper are at the ready to make that special holiday request to Santa!

Reindeer Treat Trail

  • Santa’s reindeer have shared some of their favorite treats, and you can find them at nine treat stations in Christmas Carousel Park.  

Snow Flake Lake

St. Nick's Picks 

  • A picture with Santa is a holiday tradition, and the man in the red suit will be taking toy requests throughout WinterFest. 
Credit: Carowinds
Carowinds Winterfest: Snowflake Lake

Food

  • Blitzen's Fixins
  • Candy Cane's Sugar Shack
  • Dancer's Snack Shack
  • Dasher's Diner
  • Harmoney Hall
  • Prancer's Pizza
  • Sugar Plum's Fairy Fries

Lights

  • Candy Cane Lane
  • Blue Ridge Country Christmas
  • Celebration Plaza
  • Celebration Slopes
  • Charlie Brown's Christmas Town
  • Christmas Crossroads
  • Christmas Park

Entertainment

  • Carowinds Winterfest Wonderland Parade
  • Charlie Brown's Christmas Spectacular
  • Coca-Cola Polar Party
  • Four Drummers Drumming
  • Holly Jolly Trolley
  • Jingle Jazz
  • The Mistletones 
  • Tinker's Toy Factory
  • Tree Lighting Celebration 

For more info and a full list of events, visit the Carowinds Winterfest website.

   

Related Articles

In Other News

Healthy gifts for the holidays: 2 Your Well-Being |Part 2