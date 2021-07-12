Celebrate the holiday season with Tweetsie Christmas

Searching for something fun for the kids this Christmas? Kick off the holidays with Tweetsie Christmas.

BLOWING ROCK, N.C. — Looking for something fun to do with the kids this Christmas? Well look no further for a fun time than with Tweetsie Christmas.

Kick off the holiday season right with the fun event hosted by Tweetsie Railroad.

Here’s a few fun things the whole family can join in on.

Kids can enjoy train rides, to Santa’s Gingerbread house, to Live Christmas shows, and amusement rides too.

Train Rides

Each train ride is about 20 minutes and kids can even take a socially distant picture with Santa during their tour at Santa’s Gingerbread House.

Santa’s Gingerbread House

Guests can meet Santa Claus in his magical house – filled with candied furnishings. Santa will be at Tweetsie Railroad Christmas from now until December 23.

Live Christmas Shows

Audiences of all ages can enjoy a toe-tapping live Christmas Show in the Tweetsie Palace.

Amusement Rides

You’ve got the chance to spin through the night on four different classic amusement rides which include the Little Drummer Boy, Bikes & Buggies, F-80s, and the Himalaya.

Tweetsie Christmas is already in full force now and ends December 30. The park opens at 5 p.m. each day.

Tickets are $44 for adults, $38 for children age 3-12, and free for children 2 and under. Guests can enjoy thousands of Christmas lights and scenes as they ride in an open-air train car pulled by a Tweetsie Christmas locomotive.

According to event officials, the train runs every 30 minutes starting at 5:30 p.m.