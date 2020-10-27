Charlotte family creates 'Transylvending machine' for safe trick-or-treating

A south Charlotte family's unique invention is letting trick-or-treaters still have fun and safely collect candy this Halloween.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A south Charlotte family is pulling out all the stops to keep Halloween fun and spooky for kids in their neighborhood this year.

The Meade family in SouthPark has unveiled what they're calling the "TransylVending Machine," a Frankenstein-themed candy dispenser that will let kids enjoy the fun of Halloween safely during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The TransylVending machine is a contact-less dispensary that works through your phone. All you do is drive up to the house (you can't miss it, we promise) and you'll see a phone number to text the machine. You will then be asked how many people are in your group and the machine will dispense the proper amount of candy bars. Once you collect the candy from the bowl, the TransylVending machine self-sanitizes for the next trick-or-treater.