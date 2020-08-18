74th annual Charlotte Thanksgiving Day parade to be virtual due to COVID-19

Charlotte Center City Partners made the announcement Tuesday, saying in a Facebook post, "When it [COVID]s on your parade, you got to make the most of it." Parade organizers said the decision to make the parade virtual was reached after consulting with health authorities and public officials. The 2020 television broadcast will feature "best of" segments from past parades, including floats, marching bands and musical acts.

“Today marks 100 days from the Novant Health Thanksgiving Day Parade. While we’re saddened that the parade won’t be live in Uptown this year, we know that moving the event to a TV special is what’s best for the community,” said Robert Krumbine, chief creative officer at Charlotte Center City Partners. We can all celebrate this long-standing tradition with family and friends in the comfort of our homes and we will welcome in the holiday season to Charlotte in the safest way possible. The best part about the parade has always been its ability to bring the community together, whether in person or virtually. Just know that the 75th anniversary event next year – the diamond anniversary – will be spectacular!”