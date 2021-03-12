Check out these ways to give back this holiday season in your community

Give time. Give funds. Give food. Give voice.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Editor's note: The main video in this story is from a December 2021 story on Eric Chilton’s Christmas shopping adventure.

This is the season of giving and they're plenty of ways you and your family can give back to the community. This holiday season, “Give something that means something.”

WFMY News 2 Holiday Blood Drive

You can join WFMY News 2 and the American Red Cross to donate blood at our annual holiday blood drive. Nationwide, someone needs a unit of blood every 2 to 3 seconds, so your donation could help get a patient home for the holidays.

Blood donors can roll up their sleeves on Tuesday, Dec. 14 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Piedmont Hall across from the Greensboro Coliseum.

Appointments are encouraged but not required.

All donors will receive a holiday-themed long sleeve t-shirt.

Red Kettle Volunteers

Families can also donate their time to the Salvation Army and volunteer to ring the bells at the red kettles.

The red kettle has become a Christmas tradition across the United States. Every year, thousands of people in the local community are helped by the funds raised through this effort. Even in the age of COVID-19, they are looking to ring and share the joy of Christmas!

Volunteers will smile, greet people, and ring the bell. You can even sing and dance! Have fun!

According to officials, every penny raised stays in the area to help people who are less fortunate.

Donate or Volunteer

Second Harvest is another way to give this holiday season. Second Harvest has volunteer opportunities nearly every day.